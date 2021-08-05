Política de retención de datos
Yoom does not directly retain Slack data. If you configure a Yoom workflow to store data obtained from Slack in an external service, the data retention period will be governed by the data retention policy of that external service and your own settings.
For instance, if you set up a workflow to save information from Slack to a Google Sheet, the data retention period for that Google Sheet will vary based on Google's policies and the settings you apply within the Google Sheet. Please refer to the terms of service for each external service for details.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Okay, here's the English version of the Yoom Data Policy for App for Slack Integration.
Yoom Data Policy (App for Slack Integration)
Thank you for using Yoom! Yoom is a hyper-automation tool that helps automate various business operations. This policy explains our data handling practices when integrating with the App for Slack.
Important Notes on Slack Data
Yoom does not automatically acquire or retain Slack data. When integrating with Slack, you are entirely responsible for configuring and managing what data is imported into and retained by Yoom.
For example, if you set up a workflow to trigger based on a specific Slack channel post, Yoom will temporarily access only the trigger you've configured and the data necessary for the workflow execution. Whether that data is permanently retained within Yoom depends on how you set up your workflow.
Data Retention Policy
Yoom does not directly retain Slack data. If you configure a Yoom workflow to store data obtained from Slack in an external service, the data retention period will be governed by the data retention policy of that external service and your own settings.
For instance, if you set up a workflow to save information from Slack to a Google Sheet, the data retention period for that Google Sheet will vary based on Google's policies and the settings you apply within the Google Sheet. Please refer to the terms of service for each external service for details.
Data Archival/Removal Policy
Yoom does not directly archive or delete Slack data. If you configure a Yoom workflow to delete data obtained from Slack from an external service, this deletion will be carried out by the actions you set within the workflow or by the deletion processes performed within that external service.
Our data deletion policy for workflow configuration information stored on the Yoom platform, internally generated data, and personal information generally adheres to the privacy policy found here:
https://lp.yoom.fun/en/privacypolicy
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Yoom securely stores the workflow configuration information you create, as well as data generated or processed on the Yoom platform during workflow execution. This data is used to ensure the stable execution of your workflows and maintain service quality.
When Yoom stores your data, we implement industry-standard security measures, as detailed in Yoom's Security Policy, to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. For specific details regarding data storage locations and security, please refer to that policy.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Japón
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, Amazon Bedrock, Elevenlabs
Ajustes de retención de LLM
For LLM data retention, we adhere to the data retention policies governing API usage of our integrated LLM service providers. Many LLM providers stipulate that input data submitted via API is not used for model training and is retained only for a limited
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Yoom integrates with trusted third-party Large Language Model (LLM) service providers to offer LLM functionalities. Regarding LLM data tenancy, we adhere to the standard data isolation models provided by our LLM service partners. This typically involves r
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Regarding LLM data residency, we adhere to the policies of our integrated LLM service providers. Depending on the specific LLM service provider used, data may be stored and processed in particular geographic regions. Yoom selects its LLM partners consider