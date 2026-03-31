Política de retención de datos
Enterpret keeps Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy ( https://www.enterpret.com/privacy-and-policy#Policy1 ) while we have a business need to do so, or as required by law (e.g. for tax, legal, accounting, or other purposes), whichever is longer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Enterpret's data removal policy states that all customer data will be permanently deleted within 30 days after the termination of the contract or upon receipt of an explicit request for deletion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Enterpret's data storage policy stipulates that client data is stored on AWS infrastructure, where it is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Moreover, any personally identifiable information (PII) is purged from the data before storage.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Amazon Bedrock does not retain input or output data from LLM inference requests. Enterpret retains query text and responses for quality evaluation. Customer data is not sent to Anthropic for model training.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Enterpret operates in a single-tenant model per customer organization. Each query is scoped to one organization's feedback corpus — no cross-tenant data access. The LLM never mixes data from different organizations in the same context.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Enterpret accesses Anthropic Claude via Amazon Bedrock in AWS US regions. All LLM inference occurs within AWS infrastructure. Anthropic does not receive or store input/output data when accessed through Bedrock.