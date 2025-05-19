The Data concerning the User is collected to allow the Owner to provide its Services, as well as for the following purposes: Remarketing and behavioral targeting, Analytics, User database management, Managing contacts and sending messages, Advertising, Tag Management, Displaying content from external platforms, SPAM protection, Hosting and backend infrastructure, Traffic optimization and distribution, Heat mapping and session recording, Managing support and contact requests, Handling payments and Registration and authentication.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

We retain our customer's personal information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. In any case we will not retain personal information beyond the retention period as outlined in the Design Shifu data retention policy unless otherwise specified by our clients. If required by law, as is the case to comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection, we will nullify such personal information by erasing it from our database.