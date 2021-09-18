Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Motivation International Zrt. will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer may be able to customize its retention settings and apply those customized settings. A custom data retention policy can be also arranged where specific intervals are set when data will be wiped.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. After deletion requested we delete every data from our Customer.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Motivation International Zrt. may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data (“Other Information”) in a variety of ways: Customer Data. We will not collect or use any sensitive personal data unless motivac.io has received an express consent regarding the specific data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos We use Mongo CloudAtlas services

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Heroku, Mongo CloudAtlas