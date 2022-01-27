With the ICDSoft Web Hosting app for Slack, you can improve your hosting management workflow. Get useful administrative notifications about your ICDSoft hosting services, such as renewal reminders about expiring hosting accounts and domains, directly in Slack.
ICDSoft Web Hosting podrá ver:
ICDSoft Web Hosting podrá hacer:
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ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy) and terms of use (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/terms). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
ICDSoft will store customer data following legislation in regards to privacy, including US privacy laws and the GDPR. Our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy explains how personal information is processed and used.
Información del alojamiento de datos
The data is hosted on our own colocated servers. Our system administrators constantly monitor all services, apply security patches when needed, and look after the overall security and stability of all systems.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
When someone requests for ICDSoft to delete personal data, we do this in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More information is available in section "Data erasure requests" in our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy#data-processing
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
yes
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@icdsoft.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)