SuperOffice for Slack

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will keep your personal details stored as long as you are a registered user of (one of) our services. As soon as you are no longer using our services and terminated your subscription and/or your account with us, we will remove your personal details from our systems within 90 days. The details that we store are needed to provide access to our services, the proper functioning of our services and provide support services. Some of the provided user’s information such as: your IP address, browser type, operation system type etc. may be automatically acquired when a user visits our websites. When contacting InfoBridge Software b.v. the user may be requested to render accessible analogical data to those provided while registering on our website. Personal data provided in connection with the correspondence between the user and InfoBridge Software b.v. shall be used strictly to reply to inquiries made by the user or to transfer information.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos If your personal data changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may correct, update, delete inaccuracies or request deactivation of your account by making the change within the “my profile” section of the site or by emailing us at support@infobridge.com. We will respond to your access request within 30 days. To request the removal of your personal data from our websites, applications or customer support forum, please contact us at support@infobridge.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The details that we store are needed to provide access to our services, the proper functioning of our services and provide support services. We store such data in SaaS data storage or platforms such as Microsoft Azure and SuperOffice CRM. The SaaS data storage is encrypted and only accessible by our software. It has a geo-replication redundancy service. Data stored in SuperOffice CRM Online is accessible by InfoBridge Software b.v. personnel only and only through a combination of username and multi-factor authentication. All data is kept inside the EU zone.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no