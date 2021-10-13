ChatArchitect.com for WhatsApp

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

App/servicio con subencargados no