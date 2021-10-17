Daily Quotes

Política de retención de datos
QuoteDark App retains only the info necessary for the functionality of the app.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
QuoteDark App will remove the data if there's a request from the user. Please contact us at contact@quotedark.com for such requests.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
QuoteDark storage is secure and encrypted with two-factor authentication and private network.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no