Spinach AI

Política de retención de datos
We retain personal data only as long as necessary for the purposes outlined in this privacy notice, including meeting legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. However, we keep anonymized data derived from the provided service, excluding personal data and ensuring unidentifiability.
We have a 1 year data retention policy for all data by default. This can be shortened or extended for users in our enterprise tier upon request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon request, non anonymized data is deleted from Spinach.io owned and hosted facilities. Requests can be made by filling out a contact form at https://www.spinach.io/contact, or by emailing support@spinach.io.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Spinach.io uses AWS S3 storage and enables AWS SSE (Server Side Encryption) on data (S3 buckets). It encrypts the key itself with a root key that it regularly rotates. Amazon S3 and EBS server-side encryption uses a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no