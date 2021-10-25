If you have provided your consent to your processing of personal data, you may also withdraw your consent at any time by writing an email to hello@meetgeek.ai. You may instruct us at any time not to process your personal information for marketing purposes, by writing an email to hello@meetgeek.ai. You can delete single recordings at any time via our web interface. If you delete your account, your information and content will be unrecoverable after that time. We may withhold personal information that you request to the extent permitted by law. As an individual you are granted rights according to the applicable data protection law: (1) The right to access to your personal data. (2) The right to rectification of your personal data. (3) The right to object to and restriction of our processing of your personal data. (4) The right to be forgotten; erasure of your data. (5) The right to data portability. The rights are not absolute, and you may read more about your rights in the EU general data protection regulation Chapter III, or at

To exercise your rights or if you otherwise have any questions regarding our processing of your personal data, we encourage you to contact us as described below. However, we also notify you that you may raise a complaint to a data protection authority. As a European company, Meetgeek uses the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information as a supervising authority. You may find further information on their website:

You may contact your national/state supervisory authority, but Meetgeek will retain the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information as our lead supervisory authority.