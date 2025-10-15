Supercharge productivity with our ZeroTime BOT for Slack, powered by Dela (Deltek’s AI Companion) - your intelligent assistant for all things time management. This next-generation Bot automates and streamlines everyday workflows, from time capture to leave management, without ever leaving Slack.



Powered by conversational AI, this ZeroTime Bot for slack, enables natural, secure interactions that help you stay compliant, efficient, and in control. Whether you’re logging time, checking leave balances, or approving submissions, the ZeroTime Bot handles it seamlessly-with human-in-the-loop approach to ensure accuracy and transparency.



Capabilities:

• Add & update timesheets: Quickly create or modify entries in natural language—no manual forms required.

• Submit & approve timesheets: Streamline review cycles by submitting or approving directly within Slack.

• Check leave balances: Instantly access real-time summaries of your leave entitlements.

• Apply for leave: Request time off with a simple chat command, and track approvals in real time.

• AI helper: Ask anything about projects, tasks, or the product itself—your in-app knowledge guide is always ready.

• Role & permission-based access: Enterprise-grade privacy ensures users only see what they’re authorized to.

• Human-in-the-loop assurance: You are always in control - keeping automation accurate and accountable.



Why it matters:

Seamlessly integrated with Deltek Replicon’s ZeroTime™, this AI Bot brings automation, accuracy, and trust to every interaction—making time and leave management effortless, compliant, and truly conversational.