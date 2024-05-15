Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain data for the period necessary to provide service to our customers, as outlined in Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or as defined with individual customers via the Customer Service Agreement. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We respond and process data removal or archival requests by customers within the time period stated by applicable law. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data. Certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We request you confirm your permission and access before responding to your request to archive or remove data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We takes technical and operational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. Your data is transmitted and stored with encryption. However, as no data transmission or storage method is absolutely secure. Hence we cannot warrant the security of that information. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is hosted at AWS via virtual private network

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) GPT-4.1 and other OpenAI models hosted in Azure OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Prompts/outputs not stored beyond short-term for abuse monitoring; then deleted.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Your prompts and outputs are not used to train models.