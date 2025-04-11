Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos forms.app will retain User Data in accordance with a User’s instructions, including any applicable terms in any Use Terms, Customer Agreement, and as required by applicable law. Users can request their data to be deleted at any time.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data removal can be requested by users either through the account deletion form or through support channels. After receiving the data deletion request, forms.app asks for a confirmation; then proceed with the deletion. All the data related to that account gets deleted permanently in 30 days upon the user's request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos forms.app will store user data upon their agreement on forms.app's terms & conditions and privacy policy, and as required by applicable law. Only required data is stored and cannot be accessed by anyone without the permission of the user.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Bélgica

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud

App/servicio con subencargados no