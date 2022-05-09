SmartNotify

Política de retención de datos
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is removed in accordance with Shopify's app guidelines no later than 48h after the app has been removed from Shopify.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no