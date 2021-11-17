We will hold the minimum amount of personal data from our website users for communications and allowing access to our services. The deletion of personal data may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain features. Individuals may request access to, deletion or correction of their personal data, or restrict or object to the use of their data by emailing us at support@ip2whois.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

For our website users, the personal data will be used to fulfil your requests for certain products and services, to personalize your experience on our Website, to keep you up to date on the latest product announcements, service updates, special offers or other information we think you'd like to hear about either from us or from our business partners, and to better understand your needs and provide you with better services. We may also use your information to send you, or to have our business partners send you, direct marketing information or contact you for market research.