Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Polymer retains customer data in accordance with GDPR requirements. Given we are a multi-tenant application where the customers own the data we provide tools for deleting candidate data to our customers and tools for candidates to request their data to be deleted. Every email sent from Polymer on behalf of a company includes a link that can be used to request deletion of your data. Each company that uses Polymer sets their own data retention policies.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Polymer removes customer data in accordance with GDPR requirements. As stated in our retention policy, we provide tools for archiving and removing candidate data to our customers and tools for candidates to request their data to be deleted. Each customer of Polymer sets their own archival/removal policy and we provide the tooling to accommodate their policies.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Polymer provides our customers the tools to set and implement their own data storage policies, providing tools for managing incoming data removal requests, and tools for implementing data removal without an incoming request.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted on Amazon AWS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS