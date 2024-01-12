Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained as long as Rotation App is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@rotation.app

Política de almacenamiento de datos Rotation App store the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. rotation configuration), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes