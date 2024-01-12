Create and manage rotations directly on Slack!Features:
:calendar: Simple yet powerful scheduling system.
:raising_hand: Creates a user group to easily identify and mention the on-call people (e.g.
@star-of-the-day
). But also allows creating rotations without a user group.
:raised_hands: Supports group rotations (rotations with more than one person on call), and allows staggered shifts.
:palm_tree: Automatically detects when a user is out of office and suggest skipping them.
:spiral_calendar_pad: Supports setting the days of availability of each team member, and automatically adjusts the queue accordingly (e.g. if some team members work part time.)
:zap: Provides quick actions to easily skip or postpone a shift if the person is not available (e.g. Out of Office).
:twisted_rightwards_arrows: Intuitive queue management, which allows changing or overriding shifts. Or assigning substitutes.
:busts_in_silhouette: Allows selecting all users from existing channels and user groups.
:bell: Notifies the team and the people on-call in public or private channels.
:necktie: Supports external Slack users.
:speech_balloon: Shares private or public notes with the user on call and/or the one coming next.Use cases:
- Create an on-call rotation.
- Automate shifts.
- Rotate support responsibility.
- Rotate meeting moderator/host role.
- Rotate the responsibility of tackling bug reports.
- Rotate the scrum master role.
- Rotate the team representative.
- Rotate the "concierge" responsibility.
- Rotate the firefighter role.
- Rotate the incident response responsibilities.
- ...Pricing:
Rotation App has a generous Free tier. If you need more you can upgrade to one of our paid plans. Lean more about our tiers in our Pricing page
.
We also offer a 30-day trial of our Unlimited plan to all the new users :partying_face:
If you're a non-profit organization, contact us to get a lifetime Unlimited plan for free! We love to support good causes :purple_heart:Security:
We do not collect PII. We use the highest security standards to protect your data.
We are ISO 27001 certified.Contact:
If you have any questions, feedback, feature requests or just want to say Hi, we will be happy to read from you at: contact@rotation.app