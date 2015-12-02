We will retain customer data for the period required to fulfil the purpose mentioned in our privacy policy, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law. Customers can delete their data anytime. When the user decides to delete their data, it is permanently deleted in 30days from all backups.

When the user decides to delete their data, data will be deleted immediately from the active database, and it is permanently deleted in 30 days from all backups.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

The user data on Sketchboard is encrypted at rest and will be completely deleted e.g. when changing disks. We utilize our data service providers (AWS and GCP) built-in firewalls, encryption-at-rest services and secure URLs to make sure that your data is secure against unauthorized access. The user data is also encrypted in transit. All user data is sent using at minimum TLS 1.2 and we support only modern browsers to provide strong ciphers. The credit card information is stored in our payment processor’s servers and does not even hit Sketchboard servers.