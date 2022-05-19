Status Updates via Sorry™

Política de retención de datos
SorryApp LTD will only retain your information for as long as required to provide our service to you, or for longer if required by law, such as for tax or accounting purposes.
After this, all data is completely removed from our records.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
SorryApp LTD will remove all data at the time you no longer require our service, data will only remain in an achieve if required by law for tax and accounting purposes.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
SorryApp LTD will be stored and secured using appropriate organisational and technical security measures. Data will only be accessible to those who have a genuine requirement to access it, and it'll otherwise be stored in an encrypted database.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted in Postgres Database
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
no