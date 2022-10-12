AppRaise helps to share feedback with your teammates. Send real-time feedback

Feedback loses its impact if provided too late. With AppRaise you can give feedback directly in Slack and thanks to an easy and structured form it takes less than two minutes. Start recording feedback

20% of managers never record feedback and 45% use manual processes like typing it into spreadsheets or Word documents. With AppRaise all feedback is saved automatically and you can always get back to it. Ask for feedback to grow

Feedback is the main tool for professional and career growth. Request feedback from your peers and identify your strengths and weaknesses in order to work on them. Give feedback the right way

AppRaise is based on the popular feedback technique ‘Start Stop Continue’. Small tips will help your team to give effective feedback. Make feedback a habit

Install the app and start sharing feedback right away! You can also get Google Chrome extension which allows you to add quotes from emails, calendar, Jira and other cloud-based software directly to your feedback text. Be careful! You can really get used to it! :)