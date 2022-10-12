AppRaise helps to share feedback with your teammates.Send real-time feedback Feedback loses its impact if provided too late. With AppRaise you can give feedback directly in Slack and thanks to an easy and structured form it takes less than two minutes.Start recording feedback 20% of managers never record feedback and 45% use manual processes like typing it into spreadsheets or Word documents. With AppRaise all feedback is saved automatically and you can always get back to it.Ask for feedback to grow Feedback is the main tool for professional and career growth. Request feedback from your peers and identify your strengths and weaknesses in order to work on them.Give feedback the right way AppRaise is based on the popular feedback technique ‘Start Stop Continue’. Small tips will help your team to give effective feedback. Make feedback a habit Install the app and start sharing feedback right away! You can also get Google Chrome extension which allows you to add quotes from emails, calendar, Jira and other cloud-based software directly to your feedback text.Be careful! You can really get used to it! :)
AppRaise podrá ver:
AppRaise podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
When some one request us to delete acctount\integration\personal data our support team request Dev to proceed.
Usually it takes up to 4 hours in buisness days.
In future updates we will give possibility to users that have administrator rights to completly remove any integration and delete data by them selfs.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
security@getappraise.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)