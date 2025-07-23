Asante | Recognition & Rewards

Asante Bot is your all-in-one solution for employee recognition, rewards, and team celebrations — right inside Slack.
Whether you're building a strong remote team culture or boosting in-office engagement, Asante Bot helps employees appreciate one another, celebrate milestones, and stay connected in a fun and meaningful way.Key FeaturesEmployee Recognition
Empower your team to give public or private Recognition points to coworkers in Slack — via messages or emoji reactions. Customize the emoji, daily limits, and recognition channels.Feedback Day (NEW)
Create a dedicated day each week or month to spotlight wins, team efforts, or individual contributions — automated and fully customizable.Rewards & Gamification:
1 emoji = 1 Point
Let your team redeem collected Points for custom Rewards. Set up visible or surprise (hidden) rewards, collaborate on redemptions, and boost motivation through gamified recognition.Birthday & Work Anniversary Bot
Never miss a milestone! Celebrate team birthdays and anniversaries with automated, personalized messages and recognitions!Private Recognition
Enable private peer-to-peer appreciation for moments that matter — without the spotlight, but with all the impact.Leaderboards & Analytics
Track top recognizers and recognizees. Get reports and insights to measure team engagement and morale.Fully Customizable Setup
Change Recognition emoji, change daily points limits, HR roles, and more. Use #kudos, #praise, or create your own Slack channels.HR & Admin Roles
Give access to HR managers or culture leads to manage, configure, and report on activity.How It Works
• Set up in under 2 minutes – no credit card required
• Customize your Recognition emoji (donut, pizza, taco, avocado… anything!) and daily send limits
• Pick your channels – #kudos, #appreciation, or your own
• Start sending recognitions:
Hey @teammate, thanks for crushing that project! :donut:
• Redeem Rewards – Recognition points turn into real-world perks set by your teamWhy Teams Love Asante Bot>
• :shamrock: Build a positive culture of gratitude
• :pray: Encourage regular appreciation (public & private)
• :gift: Motivate teams with meaningful rewards
• :birthday: Celebrate every milestone — from Day 1 to Year 10
• :owl: Connect remote teams more deeply
• :bulb: Structure consistent peer feedback with Feedback Days
• :chart_with_upwards_trend: Increase retention with better cultureFast, Friendly, Flexible
• :zap: 2-minute setup
• :credit_card: No credit card required
• :free: 30-day free trial - Know more
• :speech_balloon: Friendly support when you need it
Learn more: asantebot.com