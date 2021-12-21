Simple Todo List

Política de retención de datos
The default data retention policy is to retain all data for the entire time that the application is installed in the workspace, and the workspace still exists.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
User deleted data is archived for anywhere between zero (0) and thirty (30) days. After that time, the data is deleted completely. User deleted data should be considered removed completely. Deleting your account will remove all personal information from our systems.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using standard tooling as a part of our cloud service providers. Database data is encrypted using the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard. Data in transit travel over the Internet using Transport Layer Security (HTTPS).
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
no