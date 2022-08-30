Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos TL;DR: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law. We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Termination of your account. You can terminate your account at any time by sending us a request to privacy@staircase.ai. Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, we will retain some information in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with applicable legal requirements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We have implemented appropriate technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security, and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Website is at your own risk. You should only access the Website within a secure environment.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://staircase.ai/terms-and-conditions/

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Azure OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Azure OpenAI retains prompts and completions for 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. This data is stored in Microsoft's Azure environment and is not accessible to other customers or OpenAI. The data is encrypted both in transit and at rest.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Staircase AI operates in 2 separate data centers, in the US and EU. Customers are assigned to one cluster at onboarding. Data is never shared between the 2 data centers, with other customers or used by Microsoft/OpenAI to train foundation models.