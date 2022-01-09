Finny by Nova

Staying Fit is Now Rewarding! :money_with_wings:

Finny is your fitness companion who will make fitness a habit and workouts more fun!

Get started with daily challenges for teams and individuals. You’ll run out of excuses, but Finny won’t run out of challenges! Be it a Monday morning or a Friday night; there’s always a challenge that you can complete. Make the most of your week with Finny. What’s in it for you? :thinking_face:

Fitness is a long journey, and it is sometimes the road less travelled :motorway:

That’s why Finny is here to help you stay on track longer. Every time you complete or contribute to a challenge, you earn fitness points, which can be redeemed into rewards.

Finny will spoil you with choices. So, it doesn’t matter if you are a regular to the gym or an athlete on the go; you always stand a chance to win rewards:sports_medal:

Not just that, even if you are someone who leads a balanced lifestyle, there are challenges for you too! Now You Are Talking! :star-struck:

But that’s not it! You can become the Fitness guru in your company :muscle:

Complete the daily challenges, earn fitness points and make it to the top of the leaderboard:first_place_medal::trophy:

Hold onto your title long enough, and special rewards will find their way to you! :magic_wand:

Walk around the park or sweat it out in the gym; there’s always a way for you to hop onto the fitness train with Finny! If you are someone who ticks all the boxes right, you will love Finny! You can earn rewards even for staying well-hydrated every day:cup_with_straw:

So, no matter where you are in your fitness journey, Finny is here to make it rewarding than ever!