Propelon GateCube

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained within Q2E while the company is licensed to use Q2E. Upon termination of the license, Q2E destroys all the customer data within 30 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We do not have an archival policy, since all data will remain active for the customer while they have an active license

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored within a secured data center where all data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no