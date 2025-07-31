Propelon GateCube

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained within Q2E while the company is licensed to use Q2E. Upon termination of the license, Q2E destroys all the customer data within 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not have an archival policy, since all data will remain active for the customer while they have an active license
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored within a secured data center where all data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no