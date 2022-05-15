Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Dankon will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Dankon removes all user data on request. In addition to a periodic removal of inactive accounts (no activity in the past 3 years). This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Dankon securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.