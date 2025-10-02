Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Noctilucent BV will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different data retention policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Noctilucent BV will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Users can send us an email to request their personal data to be removed from our servers upon which we will remove all their personal data after validation of correctness of the request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Noctilucent BV will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different storage policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no