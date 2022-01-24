Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no