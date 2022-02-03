Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack. These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies. All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.

Política de almacenamiento de datos There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud based (RDS)

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS