Política de retención de datos
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies.
All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud based (RDS)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no