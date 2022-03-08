Personizer

Política de retención de datos
All data is stored within the Frankfurt/Germany AWS data center. Daily backups were stored for the last 35 days. Monthly backups are stored for the last 6 months. The backups are deleted afterwards and are stored using the AWS Backup service in Frankfurt/Germany.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Daily backups were stored for the last 35 days. Monthly backups are stored for the last 6 months. The backups are deleted afterwards and are stored using the AWS Backup service in Frankfurt/Germany.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored within the Frankfurt/Germany AWS data center.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no