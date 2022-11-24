Política de retención de datos
We keep your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which we retain information depends on the purposes for which we collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws. For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no