Política de retención de datos
Data retention period in which we can process your personal data depends on the legal basis constituting the legal condition for the processing of personal data by the Data Controller. We will never process personal data for a period longer than it results from the above legal grounds. You can find more information at https://buddy.works/privacy-policy in the 'Data retention period' section.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
In the case of contact for the purpose of concluding a contract, we process your data in order take action at your request before concluding the contract, e.g. to conduct negotiations or present an offer (the basis of Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR). The data will be processed for the period necessary to act at your request. If the contract is not concluded after this period, the data will be deleted, and if the contract is concluded, they will continue to be processed until the contract is performed and the claims under the contract are time-barred on the basis of the Data Controller’s legitimate interest, which is the defense and pursuit of claims (Article 6 (1) (b, f) of the GDPR).
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The information we collect about visitors to our website includes the visitor’s browser type, language preference, referring site, additional websites requested, and the date and time of each visitor request. We also collect potentially personally identifying information like Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.
Buddy as a Data Controller stores the following private data: user email address, user name (option), user phone number (option), user avatar (option). We do not intentionally collect sensitive personal information, such as social security numbers, genetic data, health information, or religious information. Although Buddy does not request or intentionally collect any sensitive personal information, we realize that you might store this kind of information in your account, such as in a repository. If you store any sensitive personal information on our servers, you are consenting to our storage of that information on our servers, which are in the United States.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Suecia
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no