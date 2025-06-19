Política de retención de datos
Our data can be segmented into 3 categories:
Business Data containing information about our customer accounts
Customer Data containing account-level data such as configurations and user invites.
Communication Data containing records of interactions and communications logged on behalf of our customers through the use of the platform.
This data is automatically deleted 24 months after an account is closed. This data can be deleted earlier upon request from the account owner by submitting a ticket. This data can be exported prior to the account deletion, but once the data is deleted from the account, it cannot be recovered or reopened.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We remove data 24 months after account closure or upon customer requests.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We make extensive use of Amazon Web Services (AWS). For raw data ingestion, indexing, analysis, and storage takes place in AWS in the US. AWS is certified to a wide range of compliance and security standards, available for review here: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/programs/.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no