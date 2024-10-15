Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The users can request to remove their data by going to their Settings -> General page, and click on "Delete Account", this lets the users delete data associated with them. Relay.app will confirm the user is owner of the data then deletes all of their data from the database. The users have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain their Personal Data to provide them with the Services or complete a transaction or other action they have requested. If their deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny their deletion request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The users' data is stored using industry standard encryption on well established providers. We are also SOC2 Type II certified; read more at https://www.relay.app/security.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud, primarily AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.relay.app/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Ajustes de retención de LLM OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace are not permitted to use customer data for model training purposes or to retain or use it beyond the scope of the processing the users' requests. Users are explicitly requesting to use an LLM in our app.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace operate in the US