Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain Slack workspace data (messages, user info, channel metadata) only while your integration is active. Vistaly objects created through Slack (cards, feedback) are retained in your Vistaly workspace independent of the Slack integration status. Slack-specific data is deleted upon app removal, but your created content remains accessible in Vistaly.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When the Slack app is uninstalled, all Slack-specific data is deleted within 30 days. Vistaly objects created via Slack remain in your Vistaly workspace and are not affected by Slack app removal. To delete Vistaly content, users must do so through their Vistaly account. Immediate deletion of Slack data can be requested at support@vistaly.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Slack workspace data is stored in secure U.S.-based facilities with encryption at rest and in transit. We maintain enterprise-grade security with access controls and audit logging. International data transfers comply with EU-U.S., UK, and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework principles. Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.vistaly.com/sub-processors