Archive360 for Slack

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.