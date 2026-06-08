VWO (Wingify) is world’s leading testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Our WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) Visual Editor is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 99% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO (Wingify) is built for Enterprises! We understand the pain of unconnected platforms and how hard are they to manage. That's why we are here to help. With this new integration, you can seamlessly track the status of your campaigns and see the role changes in your VWO (Wingify) account. Get Slack notifications whenever the status of your campaign is changed. The moment your test is created in drafts or goes live, your Slack will go ding! This will help you keep track of your experiments in real-time, right in your central communication hub. Isn't that amazing? But wait, there's more...

You also get notified on Slack if any new users are added/removed, and even if there are any role changes in your VWO (Wingify) account. For teams experimenting at scale, this would help in understanding what your team members are up to.