Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We do not process your personal data any longer than necessary for the processing purpose. Where we act as a processor, the Third Party Controller determines the retention period. If you have a subscription, we keep your personal data for as long as you have an account. If you have a free-of-charge subscription and your account has been inactive for a period of two years, counting from your last login to the Services, Tella may delete your account or ask you whether you intend to keep your account. If you express that you do not wish to keep your account or if you do not respond to this notification, we will delete your account including all personal data. If you have a paid subscription and you do not timely paid for your monthly subscription fees, we may downgrade your account to a free-of-charge subscription in which case the previous paragraph will apply. If you, we, or, in case your account is a business user account, the relevant Third Party Controller, cancel(s) your account, we will delete your account including all personal data from our servers.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can deactivate your account by sending an email to hello@tella.tv. Your entire account including all your personal data will then be deleted from our server. In case you have a business user account, you should send an email to or otherwise contact the relevant Third Party Controller to request deactivation or deletion of your account if you are not the contact person or administrator of such account. If personal data is subject to a statutory retention period, we will retain that personal data for the period specified by the law. Notwithstanding the above, we may retain your personal data for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims. Likewise, we may retain your personal data to make it available to the supervisory authority, investigative authority, courts, or other governmental body for the period specified by the law.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Tella stores your personal data in on servers located the United States of America, which can be made accessible for Tella’s group company(ies). Our processors may store your personal data in other locations. Please see the table above under paragraph 6. If we share your personal data in accordance with this Tella Privacy Notice within group, or with a third party located outside the European Economic Area, we ensure where required that appropriate safeguards are in place to guarantee the continued protection of your personal data, particularly by signing the Standard Contractual Clauses adopted by the European Commission (article 46(2)(c) GDPR). For more information on these Standard Contractual Clauses, please see here.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes