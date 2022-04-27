Política de retención de datos
Client data will be deleted upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We will delete client data upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot. All customer data is stored through a third-party service. Data can be requested to be removed at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We only store payment information like Name, Email, email address, etc. This is all stored through a third-party service (Stripe). Data can be deleted at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS to trigger the incoming webhook.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no