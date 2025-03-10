Employee engagement is more crucial than ever for businesses, especially in remote and hybrid work environments. Guul transforms your distributed team into a connected, engaged community by promoting social interaction, motivation, and team bonding through interactive online games. Guul is a social gaming solution designed to enhance the employee experience and reinforce company culture. Whether you’re looking for team building activities, corporate event games, or fun social icebreakers, Guul helps foster team engagement with exciting challenges and collaborative play. Because we believe that work should be fun! Get Started with Guul :video_game:

Bringing social games into the workplace has never been easier. Guul offers a variety of team-wide games that help boost morale, encourage friendly competition, and strengthen relationships. Organize a quick match, a daily challenge, or a company-wide event effortlessly, making workplace socializing more accessible than ever. Daily Puzzles:

Take a fun break from work with our daily challenge puzzles! Set up any puzzle you'd like in any Slack channel, receive automatic notifications, and play directly in Slack with your team. These productivity-boosting games help stimulate the mind while adding an element of fun competition among colleagues.

:abcd: Find The Word (Wordle), :1234: Mathle (Nerdle), :pencil2: Sudoku Quick Games:

Need a micro-break to relax? Quick games offer a way to recharge and socialize in just a few minutes. Perfect for keeping morale high and making the remote work experience more engaging and rewarding.

:o: :x: Tic-Tac-Toe, :scissors: Rock Paper Scissors, :game_die: Dice, :coin: Heads & Tails Predictor:

Turn predictions into fun competitions! Whether it’s sports, entertainment, or global events, Guul’s predictor games are the ultimate guessing game for your team. Challenge your colleagues to predict match scores or event outcomes and add a fun, competitive edge to your workplace!

:trophy: Popular Predictor Events: :soccer:Football, :first_place_medal:Olympics, :film_projector:Oscars, :microphone:Eurovision Song Contest, and more. :clipboard: Poll:

Easily create polls to get insights about decision-making questions and make fun quizzes. Type "/guul poll" followed by your question and answer options in your Slack channel. Social Games:

Bring social fun to your workplace with interactive work games designed for employee engagement and friendly competition. These social ice-breakers allow employees to connect through casual yet competitive gaming experiences.

:game_die: Backgammon, :chess_pawn: Chess, :sports_medal: Checkers, :crossed_swords: Draughts, :four_leaf_clover: Connect 4, :rocket: Battleship, :bomb: Minesweeper, :eyes: Blob Wars, :nine: Nine Men’s Morris Group Games:

Looking for a way to boost remote team engagement? These multiplayer games are perfect for team building activities and Friday fun. Whether you're strategizing in a game of Spades or enjoying an icebreaker match of Okey, Guul makes it easy to bring everyone together!

:abc: Scrabble, :arrows_counterclockwise: Match & Pass (UNO), :capital_abcd: Boggle, :mahjong: Okey (Rummikub), :spades: Spades, :hearts: Hearts :brain: Trivia:

Challenge your team with work trivia quizzes supporting up to 10,000 participants. Enjoy a branded experience tailored to your company. Trivia is a great way to bring excitement to team events and virtual meetings. :crown: Leaderboards

Track rankings and compete for the top spot! Guul’s leaderboards help motivate employees while making engagement more fun. :hourglass_flowing_sand: Limit Game Hours & Types

Customize your workspace by controlling game availability and playing hours based on your company’s needs. :closed_lock_with_key: Security & Compliance

Guul is fully GDPR compliant and SOC 2 certified. How Guul works inside Slack?

1. Add Guul to your Slack Workspace – Click on the "Add to Slack" button.

2. Start a game – Instantly launch games using the /guul play command.

3. Play & Compete – Invite teammates, track leaderboards, and enjoy seamless gaming. :envelope_with_arrow: Need help or have feedback? Contact us at hello@guul.games – We’re happy to assist you!