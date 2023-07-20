Política de retención de datos
Hex retains customer data for the duration of the customer's contract with Hex.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Hex may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Hex may require additional ID verification. Hex will hard delete all information from currently running production systems within 30 days of the deletion request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Hex offers the choice of US and EU data residency for multi-tenant deployments. Hex single-tenant deployments may store data in an AWS region specified by the customer, subject to AWS service availability.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Hex utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its SaaS platform.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Hex leverages models from OpenAI and Anthropic on an enterprise, zero training, zero retention policy.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Hex's LLM providers have a zero retention, zero training policy.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Hex AI features operate in a multi-tenant environment.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
By default Hex AI uses US data residency.