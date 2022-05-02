ActiveCampaign Bot

Política de retención de datos
Upon termination of the subscription and written request by the client, ActiveCampaign will return or destroy all Personal Information imported into the services by the client, except for backup or archival copies and where applicable law requires its storage for a specified period of time. For more information, please see our DPA located at https://www.activecampaign.com/legal/dpa
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Política de almacenamiento de datos
ActiveCampaign operates globally, which means Personal Information may be stored and processed where we or our service providers are located.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Australia
Información del alojamiento de datos
ActiveCampaign’s primary data and servers are hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no