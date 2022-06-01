Data is collected and used for up to 36 months from the date of collection and deleted immediately after the period has elapsed. In the event of a request for correction or deletion of errors in data collection, the company will not use or provide the data information until the correction or deletion is completed.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

The company is doing its best to prevent loss, theft, leakage, alteration or damage of personal information by safely managing users' personal information, and is taking necessary technical, administrative and physical measures. Minimization and training of personnel handling personal information : We are implementing measures to manage personal information by minimizing the number of employees handling personal information and conducting periodic personal information protection education. Establishment and implementation of internal management plan : We have established and implemented an internal management plan for safe handling of personal information. Storage of access records and prevention of forgery : Records of access to the personal information processing system (web log, summary information, etc.) are stored and managed for at least one year to facilitate response in the event of a personal information infringement incident, and security functions are implemented to prevent forgery, theft, or loss of access records. I am using it. Encryption of personal information : Users' personal information is encrypted, stored and managed. Technical measures against hacking, etc. : The company installs security programs to prevent leakage and damage of personal information caused by hacking or computer viruses, and periodically updates and inspects them. In addition, the system is installed in an area where access is controlled from outside, and it is technically/physically monitored and blocked. Restrictions on access control to personal information : We are taking measures to control access to personal information by granting, changing, and canceling access rights to the personal information processing system that processes personal information.