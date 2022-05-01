Política de retención de datos
We do not share any data with third-party services, and we do not process or use the data for advertising purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Each user can delete their store and account. To delete an account, she/he must first delete all stores. And to delete the store, she/he must resolve the status of all received orders.
We keep store information for a period of time in accordance with EU law to prevent fraud. And according to a specific schedule, first, obfuscate personal-related information and finally remove information.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Selldone will store information only in the US / Google cloud platform (Default).
For European companies/personas, we will provide storage within European territory just by official request.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
GCP - Google cloud platform
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
no