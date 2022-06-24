Anonymous Honestbot

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The only reason we collect any personal data is to provide you with service. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When you uninstall Honestbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.honestbot.app/privacy