Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Política de almacenamiento de datos Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data processing policies and used data systems. Data is stored on Heroku and backed up continuously for 4 days and automatically daily for longer periods.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted in EU region, main database in AWS, backed up continuously for 7 days and weekly for 3 months.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Heroku & AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

Directrices para subencargados https://cyberday.ai/security