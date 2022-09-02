Acquire.com

Política de retención de datos
Data is collected when MicroAcquire is installed and interacted with while installed on your workspace. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL, and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the US.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
In the cloud on AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no