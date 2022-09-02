Acquire.com

Acquire instantly connects you with 1,000s of vetted startup listings – right within Slack – so you never miss an acquisition opportunity. • Get instant notifications of new startup listings.

• View startup profiles with just a single click from Slack.

• Customize notifications by startup category, revenue, and profit.

• Go from Slack to pursuing an acquisition in minutes. Get the best startups delivered to your workspace before anyone else. Your next venture is just a notification away!