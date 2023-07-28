We will take steps to ensure that your personal information is kept as accurate, complete, and up-to-date as reasonably necessary. We will not routinely update your personal information unless such a process is necessary. We expect you, from time to time, to supply us with updates to your personal information, when required. You may make a written request to review any personal information about you that we have collected, used, or disclosed, and we will provide you with any such personal information to the extent required by law. You may also challenge the accuracy or completeness of your personal information in our records. If you successfully demonstrate that your personal information in our records is inaccurate or incomplete, we will amend the personal information as required. Under the GDPR, you may be entitled to additional rights, including (i) the right to withdraw consent to processing where consent is the basis of processing; (ii) the right to object to unlawful data processing, under certain conditions; (iii) the right to the erasure of personal information about you, under certain conditions; (iv) the right to demand that we restrict processing of your personal information, under certain conditions, if you believe we have exceeded the legitimate basis for processing, the processing is no longer necessary, or believe your personal information is inaccurate; (v) the right to data portability of personal information concerning you that you provided us in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format, under certain conditions; (vi) the right to object to decisions being taken by automated means which produce legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affect you, under certain conditions. If you want to learn more about your rights under the GDPR, you can visit the European Commission’s page on Data Protection at:

You may also have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority in your jurisdiction. We may require that you provide sufficient identification to fulfill your request to access or correct your personal information. Any such identifying information will be used only for this purpose.