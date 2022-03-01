Política de retención de datos
We retain your personal data only for as long as necessary for the purposes for which we
originally collected the data in accordance with this Privacy Notice. When we no longer need to save your data, we will remove it from our systems, databases, and backups.
Privacy Notice depends on the context and cannot in all cases be specified, in that case, we will provide information about the factors deciding the retention time. In all instances, we comply with GDPR and for more information, please refer to our Privacy Notice which is available at our website.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All Subscriber data deleted by Sana Labs will be securely deleted using an industry-accepted practice designed to prevent data from being recovered using standard disk and file recovery utilities (e.g., secure overwriting, degaussing of magnetic media in an electromagnetic flux field of 5000+ GER, shredding, or mechanical disintegration). With respect to Subscriber data encrypted, Sana Labs may delete data by permanently and securely deleting all copies of the encryption keys
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store all our data in cloud-based services either in the EU/EEA or in the US, protected to SCC. We also have the ability to use geo-fencing to ensure only EU/EEA storage and processing of data. We use encryption (At rest it is encrypted with AES-128 and AES-256, and data in transit is encrypted with TLS 1.2.) at all times. We also ensure that we run daily backups. Data backup is one of the pillars of Sana Labs's IT continuity plan. Trained personnel manage and follow up on backup execution to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and accuracy of the backup data. Backups are taken daily. Personal data is kept in backups for the first 30 days of the backup time, after which all personal data is scrubbed from the backup, and the scrubbed backup is stored indefinitely or until we are instructed to delete the data by the relevant party, unless prohibited by regulation.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Bélgica
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host data on GCP.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no