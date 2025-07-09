Política de retención de datos
Data Retention Policy
We retain Personal Data for as long as necessary to provide the Product and related services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Retention periods may vary depending on the type of data, its intended use, and applicable regulatory requirements.
In addition, product usage data retention may vary based on the user’s pricing package and the type of data collected. Detailed information regarding specific retention timelines can be found on our official website under the Legal and Compliance section.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Right to Erasure (“Right to be Forgotten”)
You have the right to request the deletion of your Personal Data when:
The data is no longer necessary for its original purpose.
You withdraw consent (where applicable).
You object to the processing, and there are no overriding legitimate grounds.
The data has been unlawfully processed.
Deletion is required to comply with legal obligations.
Please note that some data may be retained for legal, compliance, or security reasons.
We will attempt to accommodate any of Your requests within reasonable period if We do not have any legal obligation to retain the record. However, please note that certain records, for example those pertaining to customer service matters and payment processing, may need to be retained for legal or compliance purposes.
In the event the workspace is suspended, and no payment is made within six months, the workspace will be deleted along with its data.
Account Deletion and Data Removal
Users can request account deletion at any time by contacting dpo@webwork-tracker.com
Personal Data is removed or anonymized, except where retention is required by law.
Workspace-related data may remain accessible to Workspace Owners per their retention policies.
Certain records, such as invoices and compliance logs, may be retained as required by applicable laws.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We implement strict security measures to ensure all user data is stored safely and protected against unauthorized access:
- Encryption & Secure Storage: Data is encrypted and securely stored to prevent unauthorized access.
- Access Control: Access is limited to authorized personnel and service providers who have contractual obligations to protect your data.
- Ongoing Compliance Review: We regularly review our data transfer and storage policies to ensure compliance with evolving regulations.
To guarantee safe and secure storage, all information collected via the WebWork Time Tracker is hosted on third-party cloud servers:
Amazon S3 Cloud
Contabo Dedicated Servers
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
We use OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model via the OpenAI API.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We use OpenAI’s API with data logging disabled, so no data is stored or used for training.
However, we retain conversation history and related user data on our own servers to provide ongoing user experience and access.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Each workspace in our application has access only to its own data. Within a workspace, data visibility is further restricted based on member roles and permissions, ensuring users only see data appropriate to their access level.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data sent to OpenAI is processed on U.S.-based servers, following OpenAI’s compliance policies.
Messages and chat history are stored on our servers for display only—no processing is done on our side.